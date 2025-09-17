We're nearing the festive season, and with October Prime Day and Black Friday just around the corner, it's a great time to start thinking about *whispers* early Christmas shopping. I know, most of us dread this part of the holidays, but I think I've found a winner with this deal on a Mario Kart Lego set for 20% off over at Amazon.

This set is aimed at adults, but I don't see any reason why a younger Mario fan couldn't join in the fun if supervised carefully. This gift would pair super well with a Nintendo Switch 2 console if you're yet to buy one, and tick any gamers off your list early.

Personally –I think this set would look absolutely incredible in any gaming room setup. It's very well priced for an official Lego set too, coming in at just £119.99 after this discount. If you need some more gift ideas, we have a guide to the best Nintendo stocking fillers from last year, which might help spark some inspiration.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Amazon)