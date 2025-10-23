The Switch 2 gets a rare UK discount with £20 off the Mario Kart World bundle
It might not seem like much, but any Switch discount is worth shouting about in the run-up to Christmas.
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for a fair few months now, but as expected, deals are sparse. Nintendo tech (especially consoles as new as the Nintendo Switch 2) holds its value extremely well, so it's no surprise that we're yet to see any kind of major promotional sale on it. Even during the recent Amazon October Prime Day, the best we saw was £5 off a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle, so believe me when I say the deal I've just found on the Switch 2 over at Amazon is, in fact, a rarity.
Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for £20 less, down to just £409 at Amazon. This might not seem like a big deal, but the standalone version of the Switch 2 console is £395.99, and Mario Kart World is priced individually at £66.99 digitally or £74.99 for a physical copy.
So really, by opting for the bundle deal above, not only are you saving £20 on the listing price, but a total of around £54 in contrast to if you were to buy the game and console individually. My maths isn't the best, but that's an offer not to be ignored if you're in the market for a Switch 2 this month.
Not fully convinced? See our guide to Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED to understand the differences, or take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you already have a console secured.
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deal
Overview: The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and since it hit shelves in June, it's remained in pretty high demand. Gamers love the new features (like Joy-Con mouse functionality), but the lack of new big titles is what's been keeping the minority back from purchasing or making the upgrade.
Key features: Display: 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen ( supports up to 4K resolution when docked)| Storage: 256GB + supports Micro SD Express | Ports: 2 X USB-C | Sound: built-in noise cancelling
Release date: June 2025
Price history: We very rarely see discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, and Nintendo tech is known especially for holding its value extremely well. If you see a discount on the Switch 2, grab it!
Review Consensus: We recently reviewed the Nintendo Switch 2 and found that it's a surprisingly unique games console with deep-cut features and tech. If you think the Switch 2 will only offer more of the same, then think again.
Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.
