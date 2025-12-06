Procreate Dreams 2 is here! Available as a free update for existing users or $12.99 for newcomers, the new release adds some of the most-requested features to what was already our pick as the best animation software for iPad.

We gave the original app five stars in our Procreate Dreams review when it was released for iPads back in 2023 by the same developer as the popular Procreate drawing app. But it did have some limitations, and most users had a list of asks for missing features they wanted to see added. The good news is that some of the most common requests are now here in Procreate Dreams 2.

What's new in Procreate Dreams 2?

What's New in Procreate Dreams 2 - YouTube Watch On

Procreate Dreams 2 upgrades include a lasso tool for selections and transformations in Draw & Paint and Flipbook (yes, finally!). This pretty essential has to be one of the most-requested features and feels like an obvious addition.

More generally, Procreate Dreams' timeline's been redesigned. There are now three dedicated modes: Compose, Perform and Keyframe. The first allows content to be positioned and edited without disrupting any keyframes; Perform is for recording motion through touch, while Keyframe is for... well, keyframing.

It's also easier to find Multiselect. There are new brushes from former Adobe now Procreate brush wizard Kyle T Webster, and the consistency of painting has been improved.

But the biggest changes are in Flipbook, Procreate Dreams' movable window for frame-by-frame animation. It now allows multiple tracks to be added, and these can be modified with different blend modes or used as masks.

Users will also be happy to see that the new release of Procreate Dreams adds much more advanced export settings, including the ability to export GIFs and transparent videos.

We also get duration handles for easier adjustments, luminance masks, Continuous Filling in Colour Drop to make colouring quicker, and more flexibility to customise keyboard shortcuts to allow workflow personalisation.

Is anything missing? Well, sure; isn't there always? In know many users have been asking for vector brushes and a bones animation system, or even 3D objects. We're not getting those in this update, but the addition of the lasso tool in particular means we now have one of the main missing features that put some people off using this great-value 2D animation app.

Existing users will need to upgrade their work to version 2, but that should only require tapping on the file to upgrade it.

You can learn more at the Procreate Dreams website download Procreate Dreams 2 from the Apple App Store.

Also see our Procreate Dreams beginner tips for some pointers if you're just getting started in the app.