Does your kid love Fortnite more than maths? Then one creative father and game developer might have the solution. Carlo Lax is making Maths FPS: Solve or Die, which is exactly what it sounds like: a first person shooter where you have to do sums to survive.

The player must defeat robots displaying maths problems by shooting the correct answer on their body parts. It's reminding some parents of the retro game Math Blaster, but with gameplay that has much more chance of appealing to today's players (see our guides to the best laptops for game development and the best game development software if you're inspired to create your own action-packed educational game).

Writing on Reddit, Carlo says his son loves Fortnite but “has a hard time getting pumped about math facts” (something many parents will be able to relate to.

That's what inspired him to develop Math FPS with his son aiding development. His prototype has skills modes for addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, and the waves of robots get more difficult as the player progresses.

Carlo is hoping to add more features, and the devs of Reddit have plenty of suggestions, from wrong answers causing the robots to get angry to harder enemies that require multiple sums to kill and end-of-level bosses with questions on their weak points. This all sounds like it has real potential. Perhaps the final level can involve long division or simultaneous equations.

You can wishlist Maths FPS: Solve or Die on Steam.