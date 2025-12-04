Sorry Microsoft, the Copilot logo will never be as iconic as Clippy
It’s not welcome in the retro design club.
Microsoft has revived its ugly Christmas sweater tradition with a brand new design inspired by its design history. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the playful, retro-style design is suitably ugly (and admittedly a little adorable), but one detail is raising eyebrows.
From Clippy to creepers, Microsoft's new sweater flexes some of the best logos and icons across its legacy. A time capsule of the brand's best hits, the design is (almost) a perfect beacon of nostalgia – if it wasn't for that pesky Copilot logo.
Sticking to Microsoft's signature palette of orange, green, blue and yellow, the 'Artifact' sweater features pixelated Microsoft icons on a plain white knit. With highlights such as this year's 50th anniversary logo created by Koto, and throwback icons such as Clippy and Paint, the sweater has a distinctly retro feel (mostly).
All was well until fans noticed the Copilot logo subtly hidden in the design. Understandably, many criticised its inclusion on the retro-style sweater, claiming that it didn't fit the throwback theme. With many Microsoft users unhappy with the way Copilot has been 'forced' on them via auto-install, it's understandable why many feel it's an unwelcome guest on this otherwise wholesome design.
For more creative inspiration, take a look at how Microsoft became one of the world's most successful brands, or for some festive fun, check out the best Christmas logos.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
