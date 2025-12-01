The window vac that solved my home office condensation has 38% off for just a few more hours

I write about tech for a living, focusing on software and hardware for creatives, but the existence of window vacs had completely passed me by. When a friend suggested I try one because of the condensation I get on the window of my home office in winter, I felt like Peter Kay being introduced to garlic bread.

A vacuum cleaner? For windows? So it sucks up water? And indeed it does. After researching different brands and reading dozens of comparisons and many more customer reviews, I settled on the Kärcher WV 1, which has $30 off at Amazon for just a few more hours and I was genuinely surprised by how well it works.