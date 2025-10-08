I’ve spent years nursing mugs of filter coffee that go cold before I finish them, resulting in a trip to the microwave, a ping, and that sharp, flat coffee taste. So when I spotted the Ember Smart Mug 2 (Copper Edition) at 40% off on Amazon, I started wondering if this is finally the upgrade that makes sense: a smarter, sleeker fix for my forgetful caffeine problem.

Unlike a standard mug warmer, the Ember Mug 2 heats from within. It uses a built-in battery and temperature sensors to keep your drink at exactly the right warmth, anywhere between 120°F and 145°F. On battery power, it lasts up to 90 minutes (80 minutes for the larger 14 oz version below), or all day when placed on its charging coaster.

The Ember app lets you set precise temperatures and save presets, though it also works fine without it, defaulting to 135°F and remembering your last setting. It even knows when to rest: the mug wakes when you pour, and goes to sleep when it’s empty or left untouched. The small LED indicator glows subtly when your drink hits the perfect temperature.

The design feels like it belongs on a creative desk, matte ceramic, scratch-resistant coating, and quietly clever tech hidden underneath. It’s hand-wash only, but IPX7 water-resistant, so rinsing it clean is easy.

This feels like the ideal replacement for my hulking coffee machine. Instead of brewing pot after pot, and forgetting to drink the coffee I have, I could just enjoy one cup, perfectly hot, for as long as I need it.