At this point, it's becoming a pattern. For the last three-or-so years I have been dismayed, nay, distressed, to discover that my beloved Moccamaster coffee has received a massive discount for Black Friday. Why does this trouble me? Because I excitedly paid full price for it in October 2020 – mere weeks before the these devastating discounts began.

You see, the Moccamaster KBGV Select is one of the most beautiful coffee machines in the world. Even Gwyneth Paltrow has one. Firing up the Moccamaster is my favourite part of my morning, and by now I'm so attached to it that I have been known to take it on holiday with me. Utterly impractical? Yes. Worth it? Just about. This beauty can produce up to 10 cups of delicious filter coffee in mere minutes, and looks stunning doing it.

So it is with great sadness that I announce that once again, the Moccamaster has seen its price slashed for Black Friday. It's currently 35% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $369 to $239. A discount that I myself never had the joy of experiencing.