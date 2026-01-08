The Lego Smart Brick backlash, explained

Our phones are smart. Our watches are smart. Even our fridges are smart. Is anything sacred in today's world of smart gadgets? If you'd asked me yesterday, I'd have said the humble Lego brick. But not today.

It might be one of the few everyday objects that's actually a design masterpiece but it's about to get a lot more complicated. Yep, Lego has announced the Smart Brick – and backlash has been swift.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Dubbed the Smart Play system, Lego's new tech is "powered by the LEGO SMART Brick, which is packed with ground-breaking, world-first technologies that means LEGO builds can respond to how they are played with for the first time." Bricks now feature sound and light, and can react to movement.

But the announcement has prompted concern. According to the BBC, 'play experts' have expressed unease about Lego, a traditionally analogue product, entering an increasingly digital world.

(Image credit: LEGO)

One expert told the BBC Smart Bricks could "undermine what was once great about Legos" - harnessing children's own imagination during play. "As anyone who has ever watched a child play with old-school Legos knows, children's Lego creations already do move and make noises through the power of children's imaginations," he told the BBC."

Less than twenty-four hours after the initial announcement, Lego has responded to concerns. "It's a big part of the future," LEGO exec Federico Begher told IGN. "[But] I mean, it's very important to be clear that this does not mean that we're leaving our core proposition behind, which is some of the questions and concerns I've heard, like, 'are you leaving what's been successful in the massive move into this?'"

Begher adds, "This is an addition, a complementary evolution. We will still very much nurture and innovate and keep doing our core experience."

(Image credit: LEGO)

In a world of increasing digital overwhelm, it's easy to see why the announcement of Smart Bricks has led to cries of, "Is nothing sacred?" But as Lego is keen to point out in its press release, the system encourages "open-ended physical play, all without screens."

And not everyone sceptical about the idea. Creative Bloq's Beth Nicholls calls the Smart Brick "one of the most exciting announcements to come from CES this year."