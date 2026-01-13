Lego logo models have divided opinions among fans. Although the minimalist Lego Dune logo redesign showed the hand of genius at work, real sets like the Lego Marvel logo and Star Wars logo have been criticised as cynical cash ins by some fans.

But who needs an official Lego logo set when you can already build at least 100 logos from existing Lego bricks? That's what one dedicated YouTuber has done, and he's even shared instructions for how to make reach design.

As well as being a lot of fun, the mammoth undertaking is also another demonstration of how many of the best logos are simple but immediately recognisable.

I Built 100 Famous Logos in LEGO - YouTube Watch On

IBrickeditUp! is a YouTuber who specialises in creating custom Lego models, partcularly vehicles. For his latest video, he set himself a different kind of creative task: building logos.

In the video above, the YouTuber starts with some of the best car logos, inspired by his skills in making Lego cars and other vehicles. He then takes on gaming logos, social media logos, entertainment logos, sports logos and country flags (OK, technically logos, but cool all the same).

The result is a massive 100 Lego creations. Some of the designs were easier than others. The Volvo logo only needed 14 parts, while the Ferrari logo required almost 1,200 as the YouTuber insisted on making it look like the real thing instead of taking the easy option of using a ready-made Lego horse.

The fact that each piece is instantly recognisable shows the versatility of Lego but also the simplicity of many of the Logo designs. Even when replicated using a few bricks, the brand identity is clear.

The creator has provided an inventory and instructions for how to build all 100 logos on the custom Lego designs site Rebrickable.

