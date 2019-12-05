The best Lego sets for adults in 2019

It's hard to choose the best Lego sets for adults because, let's face it, they are all great. Not only can Lego be a brilliant way to get some much-needed downtime, it can also work as a tool to help artists and designers prototype. There really is no limit on the creativity and expression Lego can offer, as proved in these incredible examples of Lego art.

In this post, however, we are going to focus on the best Lego sets for adults, which have come on leaps and bounds in recent years. No longer known as just a toy for kids, Lego sets have become more and more sophisticated, now coming in the form of complex film scenes, vehicles and iconic architecture. Here we take a look at the best Lego sets for adults money can buy...

Give the gift of Lego this Christmas with this charming winter set (Image credit: Lego)

01. Lego Creator Gingerbread House

The best Lego set for Christmas

Set no: 10267 | No of pieces: 1477 | Age: 12+

Great set to share

Perfect Xmas present

Good value for money

Light-up fireplace

Every year Lego releases a new creator set at Christmas, and the 2019 Gingerbread House offering is one of the best Lego sets we've seen. Guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit, this charming set would make a wonderful Christmas gift for the family to enjoy.

The Gingerbread design is a two-storey house, which comes features all the home comforts you would expect from a loving family home. There's a comfy-looking bedroom, complete with sweet-themed bedside lamp, full bathroom suite, with toilet and full-sized bath, living room with couch and even an open fire with a battery operated light to give it a real cosy feel.

And don't forget the gingerbread family that's included too. There's a gingerbread man, lady and the baby even has it's very own pushchair. The separate elements to this design make it a brilliant set to share and build with others.

(Image credit: Lego)

02. Lego Technic Buggati Chiron

The best Lego set for petrol heads

Set no: 42083 | No of pieces: 3599 | Age: 16+

Authentic replica

Includes collector's booklet

Complete with luxury packaging

Expensive

This spectacular Lego replica of the Buggati Chiron supercar is the perfect set for the car lovers and petrol heads among you. At over 3500 pieces, this is an epic set, which features the most fine detail any supercar fan would wish to see.

Developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S, this hugely impressive set captures the essence of the impressive sports car perfectly. Including a wealth of luxurious features, the bricks for the Bugatti Chiron will enable you to build its aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing, logo clad spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed brake discs and a W16 engine with moving pistons.

An 1:8 scale model also features a true-to-life duo-tone blue colour scheme, with a set of stickers for additional detailing. If all that wasn't enough, the set comes delivered in luxurious box packaging and includes a colour collector’s booklet with comprehensive building instructions.

This set is far from cheap, however when you add up the number of Lego pieces included, the detail, collectors extras and luxury packaging, it actually offers good value for money. Lego has released a number of high-speed vehicle sets over the years, but if you're a supercar fan, they don't come better than this.

(Image credit: Lego)

03. Lego Stranger Things: The Upside Down

Hands down, the best TV Lego set

Set no: 75810 | No of pieces: 2287 | Age: 16+

Fantastic detail

Lots of minifigures included

Light-up alphabet wall

Tricky to move

OK, so it's a bold claim to call this the best TV Lego set, especially if you're not a fan of Stranger Things (although we've yet to come across anyone who isn't). But we're sticking by it. And we'll tell you why.

For a start, the Lego team couldn't have chosen a better scene, opting for Joyce Byers house in a design that features it in both the real and upside down worlds. In true Lego style, this 2,000+ piece set boasts the most intricate detail, including everything from tiny lava lamps in Will's room to the faded, slightly off colours of bricks that represent the terrifying alternate world he gets drawn in to. But probably the biggest highlight comes in the form of a recreated alphabet wall, which fans of the series will instantly recognise.

The price tag might initially seem a little steep, and there's no doubt the Stranger Things association has bumped it up somewhat, but for true fans of Lego and the TV show this is a very worthy investment. The build is brilliant, just be mindful after making each world, the set has to be turned upside down, so ensuring everything is fixed together properly is vital if you don't want gravity to do any damage. Overall, an absolute delightful Lego set, that you'll never get tired of looking at.

(Image credit: Lego)

04. Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V

Go on your own space mission with this incredible Lego set

Set no: 21309 | No of pieces: 1969 | Age: 14+

Great for sharing

Excellent detail

Minifigures included

Needs room to display

If you're into space and rockets, then this incredible Nasa Apollo Saturn V Lego set is the one for you. Just incase you're wondering why this particular rocket has been immortalised in the famous little brick, between 1967 and 1973, the Apollo Saturn V took multiple missions beyond the limits of earth’s atmosphere and on 16th July, 1969 took the first manned mission to the moon.

This almost one meter-high (approximately 1:110 scale) model is built in a way to replicate the craft as much as possible. Just like the real-life rocket, it can break apart into three elements, with removable S-IC first and removable S-II second rocket stages, and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at the top.

The set is made up of 1969 pieces - yes, the same year as the moon landing – with the three parts making this a brilliant set to share other space and/or Lego lovers.

(Image credit: Lego)

05. Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

The force is strong with this epic Lego set

Set no: 75257 | No of pieces: 1353 | Age: 9+

Affordable

Authentic design

Lots of minifigures included

Collector's edition better

We couldn't do a list of the best Lego sets for adults without including a Lego Star Wars set. And if we're talking about the best, you can't get much better than the Millennium Falcon. Lego does an unbelievable collector's edition of this set, which, if you've got cashing burning a hole in your pocket, you can pick up here. But aware not everyone has hundreds to spend on Lego, the company has also released this much more affordable model of the famous Star Wars ship.

This version of the iconic Corellian freighter features an array of details Star Wars and Lego fans will love, including rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for two minifigures. Speaking of minifigures, this set also includes seven Lego Star Wars characters – Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian and Boolio, R2-D2 and D-O droid.

If the Falcon isn't top of your list, never fear, Lego has developed a huge amount of just as impressive Star Wars-inspired sets over the years, all of which you can find here.

