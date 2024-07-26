The iconic Hasbro Deadpool Head is back!

Many moons ago, Hasbro released possibly the coolest toy ever. A talking interactive Deadpool head that swears profusely and makes crude jokes. It has over 600 iconic sounds and phrases, and they're all hilarious. I bought this Deadpool head back in 2021, and it remains my most prized artefact on my gaming shelf.

The Hasbro Deadpool head dropped off the radar for a little while and became very hard to find, but now it's back! You can get one for $154.99 / £120 from various online nerdy retailers, but only as a preorder for now with expected delivery dates of December 2024. I presume the popularity of the latest Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster has something to do with Hasbro re-releasing this toy, but trust me – it's a purchase you definitely won't regret. (No spoilers but the movie is 10/10 too!)

(Image credit: Future)

If you're already familiar with the loveable Merc with a Mouth and his inability to shut up, then you'll love this Hasbro head. You can place Deadpool pretty much anywhere you like – on a shelf, in the bathroom, in the refrigerator (he likes to help pull pranks), or in your room, and you'll never be alone again. There is a button at the bottom to turn the head off, and he will sometimes "sleep" after insulting you for being boring and lame, but the rest of the time is constant chatter.

The only slight hiccup is that the Deadpool Head app is no longer compatible with most devices (especially Android 14) so I can't use it to control the head anymore. But I imagine this will get updated or revamped soon with the re-release of the toy. Take a look at the video I recorded below to get a feel of what the Deadpool Head can really do/say.

As for the character design, Deadpool is one of the most iconic Marvel anti-heroes of all time, and while the voice with the Hasbro head isn't quite Ryan Reynolds, it's really not far off. And the SFX and phrases truly embody Deadpool's charm, plus his eye movements and expressions through the mask are carried out exquisitely.

If you don't want to wait until November/December, then there are some places online to grab the head if you search hard enough, although, most are in second-hand condition. I suggest you take a look at our clever deals widget below instead, which shows the best current preorder prices on the Hasbro Deadpool head.