The iconic Hasbro Deadpool Head is back!

Hasbro Deadpool Head
Many moons ago, Hasbro released possibly the coolest toy ever. A talking interactive  Deadpool head that swears profusely and makes crude jokes. It has over 600 iconic sounds and phrases, and they're all hilarious. I bought this Deadpool head back in 2021, and it remains my most prized artefact on my gaming shelf. 

The Hasbro Deadpool head dropped off the radar for a little while and became very hard to find, but now it's back! You can get one for $154.99 / £120 from various online nerdy retailers, but only as a preorder for now with expected delivery dates of December 2024. I presume the popularity of the latest Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster has something to do with Hasbro re-releasing this toy, but trust me – it's a purchase you definitely won't regret. (No spoilers but the movie is 10/10 too!)

