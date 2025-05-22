Recommended reading

The brilliant 3D printer I used to print this Deadpool helmet is on sale

I used the Bambu Lab X1C to print this Deadpool helmet – and now it's on sale

Deadpool helmet 3D print - file by Yosh Studios
(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a premium 3D printer capable of flawless prints, look no further than the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, currently on sale for only £999 over at Bambu Lab. I've just finished reviewing this 3D printer, and I can't stress enough how fantastic it is for printing flawless models around the clock, with near to no issues.

Even some of the best 3D printers on the market will all have their share of errors and eventually require maintenance or part replacements after prolonged use. But the Bambu Lab X1C is by far the best and most reliable machine that I've ever used, and I've had virtually no problems with it throughout my time testing the X1C combo to print large-scale helmets and cosplay props. Take a look at this Deadpool X Spider-Man helmet I'm working on below (file by Yosh Studios via Patreon).

Deadpool helmet 3D print - file by Yosh Studios
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon : was £1,179 now £999 at Bambu Lab

Save £180: The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is a top choice for cosplayers, professional creatives, hobbyists (with a larger budget), and complete beginners looking to create high-quality models from materials like PLA, ABS, PETG, and even TPU.

Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) |

Price Context: The Bambu Lab X1C usually retails for around £1,200, but we do occasionally see deals like this crop up, but rarely outside of seasonal sales periods.

View Deal
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS)
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS): was £1,439 now £1,219 at Bambu Lab

Save £220:

This is the exact same printer as the one I used to create the Spider-Pool helmet (and other cosplay prop pieces). and it's also the same printer as the deal above. The only difference is that this model includes an AMS (automated material system) unit that can be used for multicolour and multi-material printing.

Quick specs: Same as above

Review Consensus: I just finished reviewing the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo and it truly is phenomenal. It just works. There's no fuss, no stress, very minimal maintenance needed. It's perfect for cosplay crafters to try using a new method other than foam or fabric, and its a great tool to have in your creative arsenal.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal

