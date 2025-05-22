If you're in the market for a premium 3D printer capable of flawless prints, look no further than the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, currently on sale for only £999 over at Bambu Lab. I've just finished reviewing this 3D printer, and I can't stress enough how fantastic it is for printing flawless models around the clock, with near to no issues.

Even some of the best 3D printers on the market will all have their share of errors and eventually require maintenance or part replacements after prolonged use. But the Bambu Lab X1C is by far the best and most reliable machine that I've ever used, and I've had virtually no problems with it throughout my time testing the X1C combo to print large-scale helmets and cosplay props. Take a look at this Deadpool X Spider-Man helmet I'm working on below (file by Yosh Studios via Patreon).

If you're looking to print multicolour models using an AMS (automated material system), then there's also a great deal on the company's X1 Carbon Combo machine (with an AMS unit included) for only £1,219 from Bambu's website. This is a £220 saving on the usual £1,439 price tag. I've got all the details on this deal for you below, or for the ultimate printing/craft machine, check out the new Bambu Lab H2D model.

One of the best 3D printers for cosplay has an epic discount

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon : was £1,179 now £999 at Bambu Lab Save £180: The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is a top choice for cosplayers, professional creatives, hobbyists (with a larger budget), and complete beginners looking to create high-quality models from materials like PLA, ABS, PETG, and even TPU. Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) | Price Context: The Bambu Lab X1C usually retails for around £1,200, but we do occasionally see deals like this crop up, but rarely outside of seasonal sales periods.

