For many, working with resin can be a very daunting aspect of 3D printing. Not only is it messier than FDM printing, but uncured resin is pretty toxic too, so you need to have the right workspace to be able to master resin printing safely. There's an amazing deal right now on the most beginner-friendly resin printer, the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra, which is £100 off at Amazon right now for a limited time.

I own the Saturn 4 Ultra resin printer, and I think it's one of the best 3D printers on the market for newbies to resin. I only started learning to 3D print with resin earlier this year using this machine, and while it was super challenging at first, I'm now getting great results with it and have even used it recently to 3D print cosplay props.

For just £399, I highly recommend the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra to anyone looking for a resin 3D printer, and I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

My fave Elegoo printer is on sale

Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra : was $499 now $399 at Amazon SAVE £100 + get a free 1KG bottle of ABS-like Photopolymer resin (worth £3.99) Overview: The Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra is a great resin 3D printer for beginners, thanks to its stable and sturdy design, tiltable vat, and easy-to-grasp features. You know how some people tend to ignore all of the irritating text you see near the Add to basket button when shopping on Amazon? Don't do that. I almost missed that this deal includes a free bottle of resin thrown in the mix, all you need to do is add the "benefit item" to your basket as well before checking out, and the discount will apply. ABS-like resin is especially used for sturdy, shatter-resistant prints with better resistance.

