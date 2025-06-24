There's a lot of buzz around Amazon Prime Day at the moment, as retailers get prepped for one of the biggest sales events of the year. We've already started tracking the best Prime Day 3D printer offers, but actually, I think Bambu Lab's 3rd Anniversary Sale is a much bigger deal (with up to 40% off), and definitely worth getting excited about.

Bambu Lab manufactures some of the best 3D printers on the market, and my fave 3D printer - the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon - has an amazing discount right now in both the US and UK. It's reduced to only $999 / £829 for the printer with no AMS, or you can bag the full package for $1,249 / £1,049 – which is a big chunk off the usual retail price.

In full honesty, now that I've tasted the Bambu Lab luxury of 3D printing, I'm never going back. Even the spools are fancy (and reusable, too). The Bambu Lab 3rd Anniversary Sale is offering flash deals on products up until July 14th, as well as discounts on printers, accessories, filament bundles, and Maker's Supply kits until July 15th. I've got all the details and sale highlights for you below.

Bambu Lab 3rd Anniversary Sale

US Deals

Great deal Save 43% Bambu Lab P1P: was $699 now $399 at Bambu Lab This Core XY printer has been overshadowed by Bambu Lab's flagship releases. But the P1P remains an excellent 3D printer, and offers super-fast print speeds of 20000 mm/s. It's also AMS compatible, should you wish to use it for multicolour printing. This is a record-low deal, as the last time I reported on a P1P price cut, it was $549.

Good deal Save $80 Bambu Lab A1 Combo: was $559 now $479 at Bambu Lab This $80 discount might not be as exciting as the other price cuts in this anniversary sale, but I'm still pleasantly surprised to see the A1 Combo fall into even more budget-friendly territory. With the AMS included, it's a great choice for those who enjoy multicolour printing and don't need the bigger and bulkier Core XY units. It has a generous build Volume of 256x256x256mm, and can reach printing speeds of up to 500mm/s(Max).

Save 22% Bambu Lab A1 mini Combo: was $459 now $359 at Bambu Lab This deal is $40 cheaper than the last price cut I reported on the A1 Mini when it was $399 for a limited time. If you're after a super affordable multicolour 3D printer, then the A1 mini is a great choice, and this deal is an absolute bargain!

Save 50% Bambu Smooth PEI Plate: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Bambu Lab As an X1C owner, you can never have too many build plates for the best adhesion. I usually have one ready to print on while the other one gets washed with soap and water.

UK Deals

Top deal Save £350 Bambu Lab X1 Carbon: was £1,179 now £829 at Bambu Lab I can't believe that this flagship printer from Bambu Lab is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER. The previous low price on this model was £999, and this new anniversary price cuts an additional £170 off. This model is the one with no AMS, and it's a top choice for professionals, as well as hobbyists (with a larger budget) and complete beginners. I recently reviewed this Bambu Lab 3D printer, and it's without a doubt the best one I've ever used.

Best deal Save £390 Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS) : was £1,439 now £1,049 at Bambu Lab The same printer as above, but with an AMS (automated material system) included for multicolour and multimaterial printing. The Bambu Lab X1C has a fully enclosed Core XY design and was the company's flagship machine, right up until the launch of the new H2D model (this is super premium with a laser engraver built in).

Great deal Save £320 Bambu Lab P1S (combo): was £869 now £549 at Bambu Lab Just like the X1C above, Bambu Lab's P1S model is a premium choice for 3D printing professionals and hobbyists, with an enclosed design for high-temp printing. The combo model includes an AMS unit, and the previous low price on this model was £699, but this deal beats it by an extra £150.

Great deal Save £260 Bambu Lab P1S : was £639 now £379 at Bambu Lab If you don't need a multicolour or multimaterial 3D printer, then this deal on the P1S model with no AMS unit is an absolute steal. It's fast, has a built-in camera with AI detection, and is under £700, what more do you need?

Super affordable Save £150 Bambu Lab A1 Combo: was £509 now £359 at Bambu Lab This is another all-time low price from Bambu Lab on one of its most popular budget-friendly models. Previously, the lowest we had ever seen this printer fall to was £419 just a few weeks ago, but this new offer knocks £150 off an already-affordable printer. It has a generous build Volume of 256x256x256mm, can offer multicolour printing for those who don't need the bigger and bulkier Core XY units, and can reach printing speeds of up to 500mm/s(Max).

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.