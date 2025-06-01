After a new 3D printer? Anycubic manufactures some of the best 3D printers on the market, and the company is hosting a limited-time sale right now with some seriously big savings on popular machines.

The standout deal I've spotted is $200 off the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo printer (or £250 off if you're in the UK), which brings the price down to just $549 from the original $749 price tag. This model is Anycubic's first-ever core XY 3D printer, and it comes with an ACE Pro unit for multicolour and multi-material printing and simultaneous filament drying, which is pretty cool.

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with the S1 Combo, and during my Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo review, I noted that you need a lot of patience if you're planning to purchase this printer. It's excellent and produces great prints, but it will need some serious TLC and regular troubleshooting to keep it running in top condition.

There's also a great deal with $350 off the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo printer, which is the largest consumer-grade multicolour 3D printer on the market, with an impressive build volume of 420x420x500mm for mega prints! I've got all of the details on these deals for you below.

Anycubic has some unmissable deals on 3D printers right now

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $749 now $549 at Anycubic SAVE $200 + an extra $20 with PayPal (code: ACPP20) I own two of these 3D printers, and while I've grown to love it, the Kobra S1 Combo takes a bit of work. For the price, many are calling it a Bambu Lab killer, as it looks and performs very similarly to the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon model. However, you need to be patient with this machine and hold its hand a fair bit to get through error messages and filament tangles. It's worth the purchase for the price in my opinion (especially this new low price), but don't say that I didn't warn you. For a 100% stress-free printing experience, you might want to look at other options. UK DEAL: Was £749 now £499 at Anycubic

Anycubic Photon Mono M7: was $669 now $469 at Anycubic SAVE$220 Psst – Save an extra $20 if you pay with PayPal (Code: ACPP20) Want a resin printer? The Anycubic Photon Mono M7 is a top choice. It offers high-quality 14K screen resolution and is capable of super-fast and high-precision prints. I haven't used or tested this model myself, but the reviews I've seen are all plenty positive, especially on the Pro and Max versions of this machine too. UK DEAL - £469 £299 at Anycubic

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo: was $549 now $349 at Anycubic SAVE: $200 Psst – Save an extra $20 if you pay with PayPal (Code: ACPP20) This FDM 3D printer from Anycubic is an excellent choice for those wanting to produce multicoloured prints at a budget price. Just like the Kobra S1 and Kobra 3 Max above, the combo includes an ACE Pro chamber, which doubles as both an automated material system and a filament dryer in one. Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 3 usually retails for $369 / £339 on its own, without the ACE Pro chamber. So this combo price is amazing. UK DEAL - £549 £329 at Anycubic

