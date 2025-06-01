Recommended reading

One of my fave 3D printers just got a nice £250/$200 discount

The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is a great choice for multicolour printing on a budget.

Anycubic S1 Combo
After a new 3D printer? Anycubic manufactures some of the best 3D printers on the market, and the company is hosting a limited-time sale right now with some seriously big savings on popular machines.

The standout deal I've spotted is $200 off the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo printer (or £250 off if you're in the UK), which brings the price down to just $549 from the original $749 price tag. This model is Anycubic's first-ever core XY 3D printer, and it comes with an ACE Pro unit for multicolour and multi-material printing and simultaneous filament drying, which is pretty cool.

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo
SAVE $200 + an extra $20 with PayPal (code: ACPP20)

I own two of these 3D printers, and while I've grown to love it, the Kobra S1 Combo takes a bit of work. For the price, many are calling it a Bambu Lab killer, as it looks and performs very similarly to the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon model. However, you need to be patient with this machine and hold its hand a fair bit to get through error messages and filament tangles.

It's worth the purchase for the price in my opinion (especially this new low price), but don't say that I didn't warn you. For a 100% stress-free printing experience, you might want to look at other options.

UK DEAL: Was £749 now £499 at Anycubic

Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo
TOP DEAL
Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo: was $999 now $649 at Anycubic

SAVE: $350 / £400

Psst – Save an extra $20 if you pay with PayPal (Code: ACPP20)

This 3D printer is the same as the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo that we highlighted below, but the Max version has a larger print volume (the largest on the market, to be exact) for creating your next big project with ease.

It also includes an ACE Pro unit for mega-scale multicolour printing. To learn more about this model, see our write-up of Anycubic's mammoth-sized Kobra 3 Max printer.

UK DEAL: £999 now £599 at Anycubic

Anycubic Photon Mono M7
Anycubic Photon Mono M7: was $669 now $469 at Anycubic

SAVE$220

Psst – Save an extra $20 if you pay with PayPal (Code: ACPP20)

Want a resin printer? The Anycubic Photon Mono M7 is a top choice. It offers high-quality 14K screen resolution and is capable of super-fast and high-precision prints. I haven't used or tested this model myself, but the reviews I've seen are all plenty positive, especially on the Pro and Max versions of this machine too.

UK DEAL - £469 £299 at Anycubic

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo
Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo: was $549 now $349 at Anycubic

SAVE: $200

Psst – Save an extra $20 if you pay with PayPal (Code: ACPP20)

This FDM 3D printer from Anycubic is an excellent choice for those wanting to produce multicoloured prints at a budget price. Just like the Kobra S1 and Kobra 3 Max above, the combo includes an ACE Pro chamber, which doubles as both an automated material system and a filament dryer in one.

Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 3 usually retails for $369 / £339 on its own, without the ACE Pro chamber. So this combo price is amazing.

UK DEAL - £549 £329 at Anycubic

