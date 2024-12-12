Anycubic's new 3D printer is mammoth-sized and sets a new industry standard

Make it big, make it brilliant is Anycubic's new slogan, and I'm very intrigued.

Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo revealed
(Image credit: Anycubic)
Anycubic, one of the best 3D printer manufacturers on the market, has announced its latest product – the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo. This printer allows for much larger 3D models to be printed, and in multi-colour too. We only really know the specs at this early stage (which are very impressive) and not much else, with preorders set to go live soon on December 16, 2024.

You might already be familiar with the standard Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo printer, which was released earlier in May this year, and was renowned for bringing multi-colour printing and simultaneous filament drying to the market for the very first time. This larger Max printer is similar to its sibling, but the main difference is the mammoth 420x420x500mm build volume (the Kobra 3 has only a 250x250x260mm volume).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Kobra 3 Max Combo Specs
Build volume420x420x500mm
Recommended Print speed300mm/s
Max Print speed600mm/s
Acceleration 10000mm/s²
Filament size1.75mm diameter only
FIlament type supportedPLA, PETG, ABS and TPU (any brand)
Max nozzle temperature300°C
Max bed temperature90°C

