Anycubic, one of the best 3D printer manufacturers on the market, has announced its latest product – the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo. This printer allows for much larger 3D models to be printed, and in multi-colour too. We only really know the specs at this early stage (which are very impressive) and not much else, with preorders set to go live soon on December 16, 2024.

You might already be familiar with the standard Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo printer, which was released earlier in May this year, and was renowned for bringing multi-colour printing and simultaneous filament drying to the market for the very first time. This larger Max printer is similar to its sibling, but the main difference is the mammoth 420x420x500mm build volume (the Kobra 3 has only a 250x250x260mm volume).

This is a pretty big deal, and a build volume of this large size beats out a lot of other large-scale 3D printers on the market, including the Prusa XL (2024) which I saw in person when I attended Autodesk University. Make it big, make it brilliant is the new slogan from Anycubic, and I'm definitely intrigued by the type of projects this mighty Max printer will be capable of.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

Specs: What we know so far

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kobra 3 Max Combo Specs Build volume 420x420x500mm Recommended Print speed 300mm/s Max Print speed 600mm/s Acceleration 10000mm/s² Filament size 1.75mm diameter only FIlament type supported PLA, PETG, ABS and TPU (any brand) Max nozzle temperature 300°C Max bed temperature 90°C

The specs above are pretty impressive, and I think if I'm not mistaken that this build volume would make the Kobra 3 Max the biggest 3D printer on the market to also offer multicolour printing (please correct me if I'm wrong).

As for the ACE Pro chamber that comes included with the Combo, I think this remains the same spec-wise as the original ACE Pro that was introduced with the first Kobra 3 Combo, however Anycubic's UK site does in fact say latest Ace Pro, which has me wondering if there might be some upgrades or improvements made to the design.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Anycubic)

We know that the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo will be available for pre-order starting on December 16, but we don't yet have many details on pricing, only that the official launch price on February 21, 2025, will be $999 / £999.

In the UK, the Kobra 3 Max Combo will be available for £599 for those who preorder early, benefitting from what Anycubic is calling the "Founder's Price". This is also available for US customers (though we don't have a figure yet) and is said to be the lowest special discount price until December 18th, limited exclusively to 600 units.

The next stage after this will be Super Early Bird pricing which begins on Dec 19th until January 14th, and will also be very discounted. So it seems that the earlier you preorder the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max, the more potential there is to save.

The price of the new Kobra 3 Max might not be the most budget-friendly, but it's not intended for everyone, or at least not those who require such a large build volume or newcomers to multi-colour 3D printing. With that said, the Prusa XL has a price tag of around $1,999 / £1,798, which is much more expensive in comparison.

We also believe there will be the option to purchase the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max singularly and not as a combo with the ACE Pro, although we don't have any indication of the price for this just yet. We promise to keep you updated as soon as we know more.