I’ve been waiting for a 3D printer like the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo

By Beth Nicholls
Anycubic's new 3D printer solves a lot of problems for beginners, and has new exclusive Pantone filament colours.

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo product launch
(Image credit: Anycubic)
Anycubic has unveiled two new 3D printers, the Photon Mono M7 Pro resin printer, and the one I'm most excited about – the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo package. This FDM printer comes combined with the all-new Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) attachment, allowing for multicolour printing (and simultaneous filament drying) for the first time ever. Watch out Bambu Lab. 

These new products will no doubt join the ranks of the best 3D printers on the market, but this announcement is a pretty big deal for a fair few reasons. Anycubic's collaboration with Pantone to create exclusive filament colours is a highlight, as well as the incorporation of new features that should solve some key issues for beginners to 3D printing. 

