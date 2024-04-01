The most 3D-printed Pokémon has been revealed, and it wasn't my first choice

By Beth Nicholls
published

Why catch ‘em all when you can print them all?

3D printed Pokemon
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

Love 3D printing? Love Pokémon? Me too! If you own one of the best 3D printers out there, then chances are you've stumbled across sites like Thingiverse, Printables, and MakerWorld when searching for open-source STL files to print from. As it turns out, Pokémon prints are hugely popular. One of my first-ever prints on my Anycubic Kobra 2 was a low-poly Snorlax model, during my first 3 weeks with a 3D printer

New data based on 3D models from Thingiverse has revealed the most popular fan-made designs, ultimately uncovering the most popular 3D printed Pokémon of all time. Who's that Pokémon? It's... Cubone! 

Image 1 of 7
3D printed Pokemon
From left to right: Low-Poly Pikachu by Augustin Arroyo via Printables / Low-Poly Snorlax by Augustin Arroyo via Printables / Articulated Onix by BODY3D via Printables / Arcanine by Referentiel via Printables / Lapras and Eevee by toastfr35 via Printables(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles