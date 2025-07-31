I'm obsessed with Ikea's ridiculous new mattress ad

The Swedish brand lets the sleep do the talking.

Incomprehensible product reviews are nothing new – from Amazon to eBay, we're all used to reading something that leaves us with even less idea about the thing we're thinking about buying. But in Ikea's ingenious new mattress ads, the gibberish is precisely the point.

In a first-of-its-kind experiment, Ikea let real sleep talkers kip on its mattresses on location in its North York store. Their mumblings were filmed and recorded, and used as the basis for a series of hilariously undecipherable 'reviews' (all five-star, naturally).

