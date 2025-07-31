I'm obsessed with Ikea's ridiculous new mattress ad

Incomprehensible product reviews are nothing new – from Amazon to eBay, we're all used to reading something that leaves us with even less idea about the thing we're thinking about buying. But in Ikea's ingenious new mattress ads, the gibberish is precisely the point.

In a first-of-its-kind experiment, Ikea let real sleep talkers kip on its mattresses on location in its North York store. Their mumblings were filmed and recorded, and used as the basis for a series of hilariously undecipherable 'reviews' (all five-star, naturally).

IKEA - Sleep Talk Reviews - YouTube Watch On

Reviews include, "Kuhheer harder. Party of five. Heh. Toilet paper, who cares?" as well as the particularly inspired, "I want to forgive the dolphin". At Creative Bloq, we pride ourselves on the helpfulness and authority of our reviews, and these are no different.

(Image credit: Ikea)

“At IKEA, we’re always exploring creative ways to connect Canadians with affordable everyday solutions that help them to get a good night’s rest and improve their overall life at home,” Jonelle Ricketts, head of marketing, IKEA Canada, said in a press release. “With Sleep Talk Reviews, we captured real, unscripted moments to show – quite literally – how comfortable our mattresses are.”

(Image credit: Ikea)

“Going into the shoot, we had no idea what we were going to capture, but in the end it was that authenticity of the real sleep talkers that helped this campaign come to life in an interesting and insightful way," added Geoff Bailie, group creative director at Rethink, the creative agency behind the ad.

Indeed, we've been seriously impressed with IKEA's design and marketing of late. In fact, we recently suggested designers might want to pay more attention to the Swedish brand than Apple.