One man's defacement is another woman's artistic expression.

Škoda has taken an unconventional approach to promoting the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, transforming rude graffiti into works of art across the race route. Each year, it's become somewhat of a tradition to vandalise the course with penises, but this playful OOH platform proves one man's defacement can be another man's artistic expression.

Think of it as a large-scale take on traditional art exercises – when you're in a funk, sometimes an unassuming scribble can transform into a masterpiece. With the (unfortunately phallic) canvas already laid, this bold campaign transforms a visual eyesore into a bold conversation starter that embraces empowerment with a slice of silliness.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

