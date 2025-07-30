Škoda has taken an unconventional approach to promoting the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, transforming rude graffiti into works of art across the race route. Each year, it's become somewhat of a tradition to vandalise the course with penises, but this playful OOH platform proves one man's defacement can be another man's artistic expression.

Think of it as a large-scale take on traditional art exercises – when you're in a funk, sometimes an unassuming scribble can transform into a masterpiece. With the (unfortunately phallic) canvas already laid, this bold campaign transforms a visual eyesore into a bold conversation starter that embraces empowerment with a slice of silliness.

(Image credit: FCB London/Škoda)

Created in collaboration with FCB London, the artworks take a unique spin on the phallic outline, each sporting the official #WatchTheFemmes hashtag. Painted by feminist French illustrator Celine Dormeau and London-based illustrator Erin Aniker, the designs are a powerful inversion of the graffiti, celebrating the dynamism and empowerment of the women's race.

“When we heard about the penis graffiti that is painted on the course, we saw it as an opportunity to do something bold and disruptive to motivate the Tour’s global audience to sit up and take notice of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift,” says Owen Lee, chief creative officer at FCB London. “By turning the penises into a conversation starter, we’re not only helping the organisers out, but celebrating cycling and getting more people to #WatchTheFemmes,” he adds.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FCB London/ Škoda) (Image credit: FCB London/ Škoda) (Image credit: FCB London/ Škoda)

