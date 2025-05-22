Historically, women's health branding has been suspended in stereotypes – delicate pastels and veiled language, ashamed to address reality. Smashing the stigma, vaginal health brand Evvy is unafraid to be candid with its new branding, ditching diluted visuals to create an identity that shines in its unapologetic design.

Created with honesty and dignity at its core, Evvy's packaging design is inspired by elevated aesthetics and pioneering female designers. The result is an innovative brand that disrupts, educates and empowers, breaking the mould of dated design in the women's health industry.

(Image credit: Evvy)

Evvy's packaging design is undoubtedly slick, yet avoids the sterility of typical health brands. Keen to avoid feminine stereotypes, there's a distinct lack of typical 'feminine' colours, opting for inky blacks juxtaposed with bright oranges for a luxe appeal.

"We avoid ‘feminine’ stereotypes by working with people who are fundamentally uninterested in them," says Laine Bruzek, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Evvy. "From our designers to our writers to our engineers, we’ve intentionally built a team that’s here to reinvent the status quo in women’s health, and that includes leaving the tired visual clichés behind. We didn’t need to write up official rules about avoiding pastel pinks, dainty typefaces, or fruit standing in for vulvas – when your team values authenticity, nuance, and boldness, lowest-common-denominator design just isn’t on the table," she adds.

(Image credit: Evvy)

Evvy’s visual identity takes inspiration from the natural world. "Think the golden age of National Geographic – with energising data visualisation – think W.E.B. Du Bois’ pioneering 'data portraits' on institutionalised racism, where data isn’t just information, but a catalyst for change. We also borrow from artists like Barbara Kruger and Cindy Sherman, who play with familiar tropes about women just to dismantle them," Laine says.

"Texture also plays a defining role in our aesthetic. Microscopy, photocopier effects, and hyper-detailed close-ups reflect our commitment to scientific precision while creating a sense of aesthetic realness. We consciously lean into pre-Internet formats that feel tactile, trustworthy, and deeply human," she adds.

(Image credit: Evvy)

Even down to the finest details, Evvy's branding has an underlying message to dismantle stereotypes and pave a new path for women's health. "Typography was a critical piece of how we brought Evvy’s brand to life. We wanted our typography to balance two things that are core to Evvy: scientific credibility and approachability," Laine explains.

"We chose typefaces that feel clean, modern and highly legible – because when you’re delivering complex, important health information, clarity is non-negotiable. But we also intentionally looked for typefaces with a little softness and humanity to them. We didn’t want Evvy to feel cold or clinical; we wanted it to feel sophisticated and welcoming," she continues.

(Image credit: Evvy)

To Laine, Evvy's branding is a "rebellious reframing" – "a brand that is both scientifically rigorous and beautiful, a true first in vaginal health." She explains: "For too long, women have been forced to choose between scientific credibility and a brand that actually sees them. Evvy refuses that trade-off. We build trust by offering both sophisticated, data-driven science, presented with the refinement and depth that women should receive from their healthcare. A luxurious brand experience is not frivolous – it’s a signal of worth. It tells women that their health is worth investing in, that they deserve something beautiful, considered, and precise."

(Image credit: Evvy)

"That’s why I love applying the double meaning of 'sophisticated' to Evvy. We are scientifically and technologically sophisticated, but we also bring aesthetic depth to a space that has never had it," Laine says.

"Originally, I’d joke that my only goal in designing Evvy was to make men jealous they couldn’t take our vaginal microbiome test – but beneath that joke is something bigger. It’s a radical inversion of the “penis envy” that has shaped culture for centuries. Why shouldn’t vaginal health be something aspirational? Why shouldn’t it be something people want to understand, optimise, and celebrate?" Laine concludes.

Discover more about Evvy.