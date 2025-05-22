Recommended reading

'It's a radical inversion of penis envy': how Evvy rewrote the rulebook on women’s health branding

Vaginal health shouldn’t be something to hide.

Evvy branding
(Image credit: Evvy)

Historically, women's health branding has been suspended in stereotypes – delicate pastels and veiled language, ashamed to address reality. Smashing the stigma, vaginal health brand Evvy is unafraid to be candid with its new branding, ditching diluted visuals to create an identity that shines in its unapologetic design.

Created with honesty and dignity at its core, Evvy's packaging design is inspired by elevated aesthetics and pioneering female designers. The result is an innovative brand that disrupts, educates and empowers, breaking the mould of dated design in the women's health industry.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

