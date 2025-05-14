Recommended reading

Jennifer Aniston's hilarious haircare ad is a masterclass in celebrity branding

News
By published

You need to see the "Hair People".

Jennifer Aniston haircare branding
(Image credit: LolaVie via Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston has created an ad for her haircare range that plays with parody, using character design, industry tropes and outdated graphics to hilarious effect. When celebrities create branding, they're often in danger of taking themselves too seriously, making it tough for consumers and fans to accept their crossover into a new space. But Jennifer's brand approach here is bang on, especially for someone who has built her own brand through her own hair, starring in haircare commercials for other brands throughout her career and, of course, creating "The Rachel".

This advert, posted on LolaVie's Instagram, is tongue-in-cheek and centres on Jennifer's marketing team showing her an ad for approval that features "Hair People" - characters made out of hair dancing around to a techno beat. Add in some '90s Powerpoint-style graphics and whispers of "hair, hair, hair" and you've got a complete package that fans are enjoying in the comments. See it below, then look at the best adverts ever made.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2022. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.