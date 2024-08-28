Beyoncé’s elegant whisky packaging is a smooth sip of luxury

News
By
published

Queen B is more than a one-trick pony.

SirDavis whisky by Beyonce
(Image credit: Julian Dakdouk)

After the overwhelming success of her Cowboy Carter album earlier this year, global singing sensation Beyoncé has unveiled her own whisky brand inspired by her southern roots. SirDavis is an artfully crafted spirit boasting a refined design that elevates it from the typical celeb-affiliated alcohol market, proving that Queen B is more than a one-trick pony.

With heritage at its core, SirDavis is a celebration of Beyoncé's cultural roots, combining timeless design with contemporary class. While whisky packaging design can run the risk of relying on convention, SirDavis' unique bottle design is an ornamental conversation piece that establishes itself as a sip of luxury designed to be savoured.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles