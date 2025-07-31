Clint Eastwood's latest book cover has provoked mirth on Reddit, where someone noticed what happens when you don't consider all the implications of a design. The book is encased in a jacked adorned with a black and white photo of Clint – but it doesn't cover the whole of the book, and there lies the problem.

I'll let you look at the book for a while and see if you can guess the issue. Hint: it relates to the word Clint, which sits underneath the jacket. It certainly won't make it into our best book cover designs list.

(Image credit: Mariner Books)

So did you work out the issue? If the jacket slips down a bit then the word 'Clint' appears to be something quite different – something quite naughty, in fact. See below:

It's a word Clint probably wouldn't want to be associated with, and when sitting next to his image it sits a bit like a label... which isn't ideal, is it?

Though some Redditors think it's a mistake and others think it's accidental but "truth in advertising", others are convinced the error has happened on purpose. "There’s no way a graphic designer didn’t know CLINT cutoff like that wouldn’t happen. God tier trolling," one comment reads. "First rule of graphic design class: there are no graphic design mistakes," says another.

Although I'm sure the publisher did run the design past a graphic designer, they certainly didn't pay close enough attention to the design when in situ. Lesson learned.

But of course, it isn't the first time this has happened. There was this accidentally raunchy religious poster that was our writer's favourite design fail ever. And of course, last year delivered a candle with an extremely unfortunate pattern.