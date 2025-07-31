Clint Eastwood's new book has an obscene design problem

News
published

How did this get approved?

Clint Eastwood
(Image credit: Valerie Macon via Getty Images)

Clint Eastwood's latest book cover has provoked mirth on Reddit, where someone noticed what happens when you don't consider all the implications of a design. The book is encased in a jacked adorned with a black and white photo of Clint – but it doesn't cover the whole of the book, and there lies the problem.

I'll let you look at the book for a while and see if you can guess the issue. Hint: it relates to the word Clint, which sits underneath the jacket. It certainly won't make it into our best book cover designs list.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

