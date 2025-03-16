This accidentally raunchy religious poster is my favourite design fail ever

News
By published

How did nobody notice?

JPII Fellowship at Gonzaga University Lives of Saints poster
(Image credit: JPII Fellowship at Gonzaga University via Instagram)

Sometimes, the internet blesses us with a graphic design fail so unfortunate that it makes me question, 'Surely that can't be an accident?' One such case is a recent Instagram post from Gonzaga University students promoting Lives of the Saints, a weekly event to discuss the JPII Fellowship's favourite religious figures. All was well until the most recent Saint of the Week poster dropped featuring prolific Jesuit missionary St. Francis Xavier.

While the series of poster designs is surprisingly slick, the creative formula hit a hitch when faced with the initials 'S.F.X' and an unfortunately placed St. Francis (I'm sure you can work it out). Thanks to the design's amusing and unsaintly new interpretation it caught the attention of Redditors who revelled in the amusement.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Texas Rangers Tetas hat
The Texas Rangers' raunchy design fail is an unexpected hit with fans
Fantastic Four poster
The Fantastic Four controversy shows AI has ruined poster design
The logos of Apple, Spotify, Bumble and Coca-Cola
These 4 big brands lost the plot in 2024
Photo of ballerinas sitting on the floor
'Accidental renaissance' photo sets social media alight
Fantastic Four poster
Your thoughts on the Fantastic 4 AI poster allegations
graphic design memes
Graphic design 'hot takes' are lighting up Reddit
Latest in Graphic Design
Absolut vodka
Why Absolut's 'bottle' print ad is the greatest of all time
Democratic Party donkey logo
People are bashing the Democrat's new logo, but a rebrand was necessary
Chupa Chups logo
The Chupa Chups logo was created by an art legend in just one hour
JPII Fellowship at Gonzaga University Lives of Saints poster
This accidentally raunchy religious poster is my favourite design fail ever
Dove ad
Dove's new campaign wants to break you out of the selfie cycle
Jaguar Type 00 in French ultramarine at Paris Fashion Week
The Jaguar rebrand has finally won me over after the Type 00 stole the show at Paris Fashion Week
Latest in News
Absolut vodka
Why Absolut's 'bottle' print ad is the greatest of all time
Democratic Party donkey logo
People are bashing the Democrat's new logo, but a rebrand was necessary
Mark looks at a crystal cube from Lumon in Severance
5 perfect Severance prop designs that shaped Apple TV's best series
Audi EV billboard adverts
Ingenious Audi billboards soar above the chaos in EV branding
Chupa Chups logo
The Chupa Chups logo was created by an art legend in just one hour
DC Sonic the Hedgehog comic collaboration
Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed