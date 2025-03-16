Sometimes, the internet blesses us with a graphic design fail so unfortunate that it makes me question, 'Surely that can't be an accident?' One such case is a recent Instagram post from Gonzaga University students promoting Lives of the Saints, a weekly event to discuss the JPII Fellowship's favourite religious figures. All was well until the most recent Saint of the Week poster dropped featuring prolific Jesuit missionary St. Francis Xavier.

While the series of poster designs is surprisingly slick, the creative formula hit a hitch when faced with the initials 'S.F.X' and an unfortunately placed St. Francis (I'm sure you can work it out). Thanks to the design's amusing and unsaintly new interpretation it caught the attention of Redditors who revelled in the amusement.

(Image credit: gonzaga.jpii via Instagram)

Taking to the r/graphic_design subreddit users weighed in on the hilarious misstep, with one Redditor writing "I dunno. Think they nailed it. I'm gonna give ol' Francis a Google now.' Another chimed in "Ah but it gets your attention! I'd call it a successful design," while a fellow user praised the poster, writing: "100% intentional. Meant to grab the eye. Great design."

Given the JPII Fellowship's exclusivity, I'd say this is a hilarious happy accident rather than a stab at virality (although I do hope it has inadvertently upped attendance at Lives of the Saints). Whether it's intentional or not, this creative mishap is a humble reminder to always get a second opinion, but as design fails go, this is without a doubt my favourite of all time. For more creative blunders take a look at Netflix's AI upscaling fail that turned into pure nightmare. fuel