Netflix's AI 'fix' turned an 80s sitcom into a horror movie

By published

This will haunt my dreams forever.

Shot of AI augmented A Different World
(Image credit: Netlix)

Netflix has a past of AI controversies, but it seems the streaming service hasn't learned its lesson after recently getting mocked for yet another AI mishap. In an attempt to upscale its latest addition, 'A Different World', Netflix used the help of good ol' AI to give the 80s sitcom a polished appeal – what could go wrong? Well, it turns out quite a lot, as instead of a crisp HD viewing experience, onlookers were met with a disarray of warped text and melted faces, transforming the beloved sitcom into an uncanny nightmare.

Whether we like it or not, AI is increasingly being used across the creative industries and while there are ways to use AI properly to help improve our workflows, Netflix's recent mishap proves it's not always the perfect solution. Undoubtedly the technology has developed in leaps and bounds in the past few years, but at least this AI fail has made me a little less existential about an AI takeover anytime soon.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
