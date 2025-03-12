Netflix has a past of AI controversies, but it seems the streaming service hasn't learned its lesson after recently getting mocked for yet another AI mishap. In an attempt to upscale its latest addition, 'A Different World', Netflix used the help of good ol' AI to give the 80s sitcom a polished appeal – what could go wrong? Well, it turns out quite a lot, as instead of a crisp HD viewing experience, onlookers were met with a disarray of warped text and melted faces, transforming the beloved sitcom into an uncanny nightmare.

Whether we like it or not, AI is increasingly being used across the creative industries and while there are ways to use AI properly to help improve our workflows, Netflix's recent mishap proves it's not always the perfect solution. Undoubtedly the technology has developed in leaps and bounds in the past few years, but at least this AI fail has made me a little less existential about an AI takeover anytime soon.

The sloppy AI 'augmentations' are visible as early as the show's opening credits, featuring janky facial features, wonky hands and even botched logos. In various clips throughout the show, the poor AI edits continue, with viewers noticing more cast members' faces warping, strange video glitches and gibberish text as a result of Netflix's AI 'fix'.

Originally intended to fix the show's low resolution, it seems the AI technology isn't refined enough to do the job at hand without distorting the show's content. What perplexes me most is Netflix's efforts to 'upscale' the show and in the process, losing its 80s charm. There's something inherently uncanny about a retro TV show with a fake glossy Ai-ified filter and I for one would prefer authenticity over perfection.

Netflix is using Ai to Upscale ‘A Different World’ pic.twitter.com/b2URQQ73mCFebruary 28, 2025

It's not the first instance that Netflix has been called out for its questionable AI use – recently the streaming service caught flack for using AI imagery in a true crime documentary. Recently, even the Oscar-winning film The Brutalist was caught up in AI controversy, suggesting that AI will continue to invade the industry but calling out its pitfalls is necessary to (hopefully) ensure that it's used mindfully in the future.