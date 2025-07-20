Netflix just normalised AI for VFX – and I'm devastated

It's a Faustian bargain that will hollow out TV and movies.

So it's official. Netflix has announced they've used gen AI in El Eternauta, their Argentinian sci-fi series, to create a building collapse sequence. Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive, was practically giddy with excitement, telling analysts that this represents "an incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper".

My feelings, though, couldn't be more different. I'm devastated… and not just because it signals the beginning of the end for countless talented artists. Purely as a viewer, I'm shocked to see Netflix fire the starting pistol on a new race to the bottom. One that will fundamentally change what we see on our screens.

Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

