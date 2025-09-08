AI regulation is coming to videos, here's how you can handle it

The word 'rules' is often defined as control or dominion over a space. When new systems emerge, rules are resisted; they represent limits.

Consider the early internet. In the 1980s and 1990s, forums, chatrooms, and file-sharing sites thrived in a rule-free zone. Anything went, and few objected. But growth brought problems: spam, cybercrime, harassment, piracy, which demanded order. Out of necessity came landmark policies like the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998) and the General Data Protection Regulation (2018).

A similar inflection point is unfolding with creative AI. We all know you need AI skills to get ahead but in July, YouTube jolted the creator community by announcing restrictions on monetising “inauthentic” content, including AI-generated material.

The backlash was immediate and intense, forcing the platform to clarify that the changes primarily targeted duplicate AI content or “AI slop”. While this calms creators for the time being, the moment offered a clear signal: the era of unregulated AI content is coming to a turning point. How do we know this? Because some AI content is already ruining the viewer experience.

As platforms begin to sharpen rules, creators must ensure they are working to protect their videos – present and future – from impending regulations by ensuring creative authenticity. This can be done in tandem with the best video editing software, and without abandoning the opportunities that AI unlocks.

The AI advantage

AI is boldly revolutionising how creators make videos. In pre-production, chatbots can spin a simple prompt into a script outline, polish the language for different audiences, and make sure the content serves its intended purpose.

On top of that, storyboarding is now faster with the technology providing the ability to draft place-holding characters, settings, and even be prompted to flag when visuals drift from the original creative vision.

In post-production, video editing software is now embedded with AI-powered features that handle tasks like audio levelling and noise reduction, streamlining editing. These usages of AI, for the most part, have been accepted. According to TechSmith’s 2024 Viewer Trends Report, 75% of respondents are receptive to video content created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The real opportunity is in using AI as a sidekick, not a replacement

However, while AI-powered tools can make some impressively accurate guesses about what a creator wants, at the end of the day, they’re still just guesses. Efficiency and creative shortcuts are valuable, but they’re no substitute for the human instinct that drives great storytelling.

The real opportunity is in using AI as a sidekick, not a replacement. If creators stick to that mindset, they’ll not only get the best out of these tools but also sidestep the inevitable guardrails and pending regulations that will come with overreliance.

Ensuring creative control

Psychologist Mark A. Runco defines creativity as ideas that are both original and effective. By that standard, leaning too heavily on AI risks stripping creators of the very thing that makes them creative. AI can give you a head start, but it should never dictate the full story.

In creative video work, quality trumps efficiency. Studies, like this one from Goldman Sachs, show a 25% productivity bump when using AI, but faster doesn’t always mean better. Relying too heavily on AI can result in content that feels generic, flat, or disconnected from one's brand voice and values.

Creators bring a unique perspective that AI simply can’t replicate. Their personal voice, storytelling style, and lived experience are what truly resonate with viewers. Overreliance on AI tends to produce content that sits in the middle of the road and is decidedly "average", which doesn’t always align with the creator's goals, context, or audience.

The smarter play is for creators to invest time upfront in setting up their AI workflow so it serves them in the long term without diluting their voice. After all, your unique brand voice is the soul of your content.



Coupled with this, creators can safeguard their uniqueness and ensure authenticity by refusing to publish anything without double or even triple-checking their work. This careful review process not only catches errors but also preserves the creator’s original voice and perspective, preventing AI-generated suggestions from diluting their content.

While the aforementioned TechSmith study found people to be receptive to AI content, 90% still expressed concern about its accuracy. Doing this allows the creator to maintain their voice, ensuring content remains authentic and resonates with their audience.

AI doesn’t know the creator

AI doesn’t know the creator. It doesn’t understand the context they bring, nor does it recognise the subtleties and nuances that make their work truly great. From sparking inspiration to offering analysis, AI can be an incredible partner, but one shouldn’t fall into the trap of being satisfied with what AI produces.

What makes creators irreplaceable is their expertise, perspective, and ability to speak directly to their audience in ways no machine can. Therefore, the challenge for creators is to use AI as a tool while ensuring authenticity stays front and centre. That’s what will separate creators who endure from those who will be proactively or retroactively targeted by regulations placed on AI.

