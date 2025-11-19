AI slop is everywhere, from memes and other social media content to entire video games. It's one of the things that's most guaranteed to spark a backlash, as shown by the AI Coca-Cola Christmas advert.

But do most people care? It's something we've seen branding experts debate, and it's a question that video game developers are asking too. A former director of the game developer Square Enix seems to have little doubt. Jacob Navok reckons Gen Z "loves AI slop".

For all the anti-AI sentiment we're seeing in various articles, it appears consumers generally do not care.The biggest game of the year, Steal a Brainrot, had 30m concurrents or approximately 80x the ARC Raiders concurrents, and is named after/based on AI slop characters. (All… https://t.co/B3mexTjBcKNovember 16, 2025

Jacob is now the the CEO of Genvid, a company that's merging the concept of video games with streaming in what it calls massive interactive live events (MILE). Its horror series Silent Hill: Ascension was panned by fans and critics alike.

Writing on X, he's now sparked a debate by suggesting that most consumers don't care about generative AI,

"For all the anti-AI sentiment we're seeing in various articles, it appears consumers generally do not care," he writes.

He cites the example of the infamous Roblox game Steal a Brainrot, which he describes as the "biggest game of the year”. Based on the Italian brainrot internet meme, the multiplayer tycoon game challenges players to collect and steal characters, which are 3D models of AI-generated assets.

"Gen Z loves AI slop, does not care, Jacob claims. “The upcoming generation of gamers are Bane in Dark Knight Rises saying 'You merely adopted the slop, I was born in it'.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He adds: “I should add that in-game art and voices are merely the tip of the spear. Many studios I know are using AI generation in the concept phase, and many more are using Claude for code.

“It will be hard to find a non-indie title that isn't using Claude for code, and ignoring Claude's AI use because it's code while focusing purely on art shows that a lot of AI sentiment is being driven by emotion rather than logic.”

Genvid's Silent Hill Ascension was panned by critics (Image credit: Genvid)

Jacob also suggests that those gamers who decide to “vote with their wallets” and avoid games that use AI-generated assets, should “avoid any Microsoft published games, all products using Nvidia hardware (including all Switch and Switch 2 games), and any game using GCP as a backend” due to these companies' support for the tech powering AI content.

In the responses on X, some question whether using Claude to generate code can really be compared to using image generators like Midjourney to generate art. “If devs could, all their work would be open source, not the same as artists,” one person writes.

Others agree that not all types of generative AI content are received in the same way by gamers, suggesting that people's expectations from a Roblox product and a traditional retail game are very different.

“I’m not sure if everyone’s educated enough to tell but surely enough to spot the difference between a TTS system blended with recorded voice lines and assets generated with AI like seen in BO7,” one person says.

“Just because McDonald's has thousands of locations around the world doesn't mean people don't care about good food,” another person argues. “Assets flips, whalebait gachas and other low-tier cash grabs that generate millions have existed before AI, and they will after.”

AI content in gaming will surely continue to generate debate, and we'll soon start to see the impact in numbers. As one person comments, the next wave of games could define the dos and don’ts of AI in game development.