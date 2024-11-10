I can't believe Coca-Cola's remade its iconic Christmas ad with AI

News
By
published

The holidays are ruined.

A still from the Holidays are Coming Coca-Cola Christmas advert
(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

"It's the real thing', 'Make it real', 'Real magic'... For decades, authenticity has been the message at the heart of Coca-Cola's branding. But not for Christmas 2024, it seems. The brand's taken the risky move of updating its world-famous 'Holidays are Coming' advert with new adverts made entirely with artificial intelligence. And i'm genuinely shocked.

Originally launched in 1995, Holidays are Coming remains close to the top in our pick of the best Christmas adverts of all time. Featuring a convoy of Coca-Cola trucks passing through a snowy landscape, and backed up with on-site activations in the form of Coca-Cola truck tours, the advert has become so synonymous with Christmas that many people say they know the season's begun when they hear that Kingdom Choir soundtrack. So why risk ruining that?

Image 1 of 2
Coca-Cola Christmas campaign
Watch out, kids(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles