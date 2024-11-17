Pepsi's redesigned fast-food logos feel a bit desperate

It's time to stop moaning, Pepsi!

Cups with fastfood logos modified to show the word Pepsi
(Image credit: Pepsi)

Pepsi's at it again. trying to crack Coca-Cola's monopoly at certain fastfood chains. In its latest salvo, it sent out fleets of undercover cops – and cups – to smuggle Pepsi into restaurants that don't stock it.

The stunt was timed to coincide with National Fast-Food Day in the US yesterday, but 'Every burger deserves Pepsi' is just the latest push for what's become an ongoing theme that Pepsi has been brandishing almost like it's a political issue. With its challenger brand status getting tried, it's having to go to more extreme and less subtle lengths to get attention.

