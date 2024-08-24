This clever ad was the one time Pepsi's trolling of Coca-Cola was actually funny

The so-called 'Cola War' or Pepsi vs Coca-Cola has become a bit of a one-sided fight. Only Pepsi tends to throw punches these days. For the most part, Coca-Cola remains above the whole thing while Pepsi keeps trolling. That sometimes leaves the latter looking like a permanent challenger brand with little else to say, a bit like Burger King vs McDonald's (see our piece on big brand battles)
But there was a time not so long ago when Pepsi did actually make a very creative response to Coca-Cola's status as the biggest selling cola brand, and it's still winning people over on social media today.
Pepsi's Vending Machine ad was released after Coca-Cola announced that it sold four times as much as Pepsi in 2001. The rival cola brand has some fun with that claim by showing a young boy buy two cans of Coca-Cola from a vending machine only to use them as stilts so he can reach the Pepsi button.
Showing the competitor is always a risky strategy in advertising, and it could be argued that Pepsi comes across as a bit of a sore loser here. But it's an amusing riposte, suggesting not only that kids prefer Pepsi, but that they have such little interest in Coca-Cola that they would leave two cans in the street. How plausible that seems may depend on your own taste buds.
