This clever ad was the one time Pepsi's trolling of Coca-Cola was actually funny

News
By
published

It still feels savage today.

Pepsi/Coca-Cola
(Image credit: Pepsi/Coca-Cola)

The so-called 'Cola War' or Pepsi vs Coca-Cola has become a bit of a one-sided fight. Only Pepsi tends to throw punches these days. For the most part, Coca-Cola remains above the whole thing while Pepsi keeps trolling. That sometimes leaves the latter looking like a permanent challenger brand with little else to say, a bit like Burger King vs McDonald's (see our piece on big brand battles)

But there was a time not so long ago when Pepsi did actually make a very creative response to Coca-Cola's status as the biggest selling cola brand, and it's still winning people over on social media today.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles