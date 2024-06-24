Confused by advertising speak? These gorgeous illustrations cut through the jargon

Distinguish your PPMs from your PCAs with this visual advertising dictionary.

A screenshot from Ad Vocab online illustrated advertising jargon dictionary
(Image credit: FCB London)

Don't know your double mid-page unit from your digital out of home? Confused by CPCs and CTAs? Perplexed by PPMs and PCAs? Don't fear because an adorable new visual A to Z of advertising jargon is here to help... or not.

Ad vocab is a funny and really quite beautiful attempt to help make sense of some of the cryptic jargon and abbreviations that are most often thrown around in the advertising sector, or at least to make them less intimidating. Each piece of terminology has a cute illustration, and you can click through for a full definition, complete with audio (see our pick of the best adverts for more inspiration).

A screenshot from Ad Vocab online illustrated advertising jargon dictionary
(Image credit: FCB London)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

