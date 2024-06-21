TikTok, you can't be serious with the logo for your new Instagram alternative

News
By
published

Wheely, TikTok?

TikTok Whee logo
(Image credit: TikTok Pte)

Another week, another new social media platform. TikTok appears to have quietly made a very limited launch of another new Instagram alternative. This one's called Whee, and TikTok seems to have taken inspiration from its rival in more than just the UX design.

Early adopters who found the app in the Play store in certain countries were surprised to see that the Whee logo design looks more than a little familiar with its cryptic looping curved line and gradient colours. In an increasingly crowded market of social media apps, making a new one look like Instagram Threads is an odd move, and it probably won't make it to our pick of the best social media logos.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles