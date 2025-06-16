With its musty product design and fussy old script logo, Ford is hardly the coolest of car brands. It doesn't even get a mention in our roundup of the best car logos of all time.

Despite its move to electric and hybrid vehicles and that very subtle Ford logo change last year, it's a brand rooted in the past for many. No wonder it's so happy to see owners making a radical logo redesign of their own (or at least Charli XCX fans). It turns out that the vintage logotype is much more on trend when it's turned backwards.

TikTok user Hailey LaRae has picked up thousands of likes and comments since posting the video above showing the tailgate of her truck with the Ford logo flipped to read 'Brat'. For anyone not up to speed, that's the title of British pop sensation Charli XCX's latest album, famous for its 'Brat green' cover, which became one of the biggest memes of 2024.

"To whoever said if you flip Ford's logo around it says brat, thank you. I cannot unsee it," Hailey wrote on the video. Now I can't unsee it either. It's that uppercase 'T' that really sets it off with a flamboyant nod to on-trend anti-design. Ford appears to approve too, with the brand's UK TikTok account replying in the comments: “Bratmobile owners assemble.”

Ford F-150 truck owners are doing just that over on Reddit, where there's been much discussion about the accidental visual semordnilap on the Charli XCX subreddit. Several fans suggest the star should use the design for merchandise. But some fans are unsure about whether Ford as a brand can truly be considered sufficiently 'brat'.

According to one person commenting, "Ford owners vary in brat levels, since on one hand you've got Magaheads who always get all second-hand embarrassed when they see some gay country type in a bright green F150, and it just looks cool!"

"I'm feral for this post and I'm going to go get a custom backwards decal right now," they add. Of course, the Ford Brat logo really needs to be brat green. But don't worry: the fans are already on it.

Charli XCX has said the main rationale for the minimalism of the Brat album cover was economical while also taking the opportunity to express bratism's central pillar of defying expectations. It turned out to be a genius branding move, even getting referenced by Kamala Harris's election campaign.