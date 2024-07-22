Kamala Harris’ Brat summer branding has won my Gen Z heart

"Kamala IS brat” proclaims Charli XCX.

Unless you've confined yourself to living under a rock (and at this point, who can blame you?) you've likely seen that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the US election. In his place comes Vice President Kamala Harris who's debuted her new logo for Kamala HQ – the "official rapid response page" for her presidential campaign.

In the election race, politicians are much more than people – they're brands that represent their parties. To entice younger votes, Kamala's new campaign is off to a playful start, embracing Charli XCX's Brat marketing to get Gen Z on her side. With Miss XCX herself voicing support for Kamala, it looks like brat summer could be in for a presidential twist.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

