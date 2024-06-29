What brands can learn from Charli XCX's Brat marketing

This month, Charli XCX launched her latest album, Brat, and it's safe to say the marketing campaign that came with it has taken the media by storm, and includes valuable lessons we can all learn from. Charli and her team meticulously sifted through 65 shades of green to discover the unique colour that perfectly represents her new punchy and expressive album. This process alone is a testament to the power of strategic colour selection and colour theory.

In an Instagram post (below), Charli shared the journey behind this choice, emphasising how it contributed to the album's visual identity and overall success. This innovative approach to colour selection sparked a viral sensation, setting a new standard for how brands can creatively and effectively engage their audience through a single colour.

The power of choosing the right colour

Charli XCX's bold decision to use a vibrant colour for the album cover is a branding masterclass. This colour has not only dominated shelves, shops, and transport but has also ensured that the album stands out in physical and digital spaces. Using such a striking colour has generated a buzz and excitement, demonstrating how modern marketing can leverage colour to go viral (for more on this, see other outstanding uses of colour in branding). In contrast to the often-conservative approach to colour, Charli's creative use made a bold statement that resonated with her audience on a global scale.

Why brands should follow suit

Scale and virality: A well-chosen colour can scale a brand's marketing efforts and enhance its viral potential.

A well-chosen colour can scale a brand's marketing efforts and enhance its viral potential. Ownership: By owning a specific colour, brands can create a unique and identifiable presence in the market on and off the shelf.

By owning a specific colour, brands can create a unique and identifiable presence in the market on and off the shelf. Consumer connection: A distinctive colour can evoke emotions and associations, making consumers feel more connected to the brand.

A distinctive colour can evoke emotions and associations, making consumers feel more connected to the brand. Viral movement: Fans and consumers want to be associated with the chosen colour, creating a sense of community and driving organic, viral marketing.

Fans and consumers want to be associated with the chosen colour, creating a sense of community and driving organic, viral marketing. Brand essence: The right colour choice can reflect and amplify the brand's essence, making it more relatable and appealing.

Choosing a colour is not a superficial decision; it can be a transformative element of a brand's marketing strategy. Charli XCX's BRAT album is a prime example, showing how the right colour can elevate a marketing campaign to new levels of success and virality. The significance and influence of colour selection offer a potent tool to augment a brand's visibility, engagement, and overall identity. By embracing creative and strategic colour use, brands can establish a lasting and memorable presence in the market.

