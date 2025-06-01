Recommended reading

5 things I've learned about sonic branding

It's not all about the five-note logos.

Massive Music talk at D&amp;AD Festival 2025
At D&AD Festival last week I saw a range of talks, but one of the standouts for me was a talk by MassiveMusic on the power of sound.

In this talk Ed Trotter (head of business development, Europe) and Rick Sellars (head of creative direction, EMEA) took the audience through an audio journey of sonic branding, from an early jingle for Wheaties, taking in Intel's The Wave, SEGA's startup sound and going all the way through to the likes of Disney Plus and Netflix.

