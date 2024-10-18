Branding has changed. You now need a sonic identity too

Advice
By
published

Why we need sonic branding, plus get inspired by some of my favourite sonic branding examples.

Grolsch, Baileys, McDonald&#039;s, BMW, AOL logos on a pink background with a soundwave on it
(Image credit: Future/Grolsch/Baileys/McDonald's/BMW/AOL)

In a world dominated by visuals, it’s time for brands to reconsider their marketing strategies by implementing sound-first design, creating more memorable and immersive experiences that profoundly connect with consumers.

Historically, audio has typically played second fiddle to visuals in brand identity, mainly because early media was dominated by print ads – after all, it’s tough to include sound in a magazine ad. But as media evolves and we move into a more audio-centric era, driven by platforms like TikTok and the rise of audio-focused industries like podcasts and voice tech, it’s clear that sound is now a key player.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sacha Stoffers
Sacha Stoffers
Director of partnerships, MassiveMusic

Sacha works as director of partnerships at MassiveMusic Amsterdam. Thanks to his musical family, he got his first guitar when he was six. His academic roots led him to write his master thesis on sonic branding. After two years working at Google and with guest lecturing experience at UvA and LSE in the pocket, he landed at Massive to create sonic opportunities for brands that make them stand out from the crowd. Here, he has been developing partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands such as ING, UEFA, International Paralympics committee and Heineken to tell their story through music and sound. Born in the beautiful southern part of the Netherlands, he knows how to enjoy the finer things in life such as listening to and talking about music, especially with a beer in his hands.

Related articles