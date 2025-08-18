To promote the opening of its new UK store in Brighton, Ikea has launched a playful new campaign that addresses the realities of living by the sea. Featuring some of its iconic items, with the unfortunate (but inevitable) addition of some seagull poop, the ads are a wonderfully silly homage to the coastal city.

Ikea is known for having some of the best adverts, whether it's a traffic-stopping billboard or an ingenious ad. Its new campaign proves that the brand can be adaptable, personable and playful, expertly nailing minimalist advertising with a creative flair.

(Image credit: Ikea/Mother)

Created by advertising agency Mother, the campaign is a delightful (albeit slightly gross) homage to Brighton's most notorious inhabitants. Featuring stools, drawers and armchairs all embellished with a gift from the flying fiends, the ads capture a charming spirit that embraces the seaside spirit.

Photographed by Lydia Whitmore and styled by Seiko Hartfield, the ads shine in their simplicity. Thoughtful, cheeky and wholeheartedly local, the campaign is a wonderful way for Ikea to immerse itself in its latest home with a familiar, tongue-in-cheek playfulness that's quintessentially Brighton.

(Image credit: Ikea/Mother)

