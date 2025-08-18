Ikea’s new ads feature a fowl surprise
The brand celebrates its new store in Brighton.
To promote the opening of its new UK store in Brighton, Ikea has launched a playful new campaign that addresses the realities of living by the sea. Featuring some of its iconic items, with the unfortunate (but inevitable) addition of some seagull poop, the ads are a wonderfully silly homage to the coastal city.
Ikea is known for having some of the best adverts, whether it's a traffic-stopping billboard or an ingenious ad. Its new campaign proves that the brand can be adaptable, personable and playful, expertly nailing minimalist advertising with a creative flair.
Created by advertising agency Mother, the campaign is a delightful (albeit slightly gross) homage to Brighton's most notorious inhabitants. Featuring stools, drawers and armchairs all embellished with a gift from the flying fiends, the ads capture a charming spirit that embraces the seaside spirit.
Photographed by Lydia Whitmore and styled by Seiko Hartfield, the ads shine in their simplicity. Thoughtful, cheeky and wholeheartedly local, the campaign is a wonderful way for Ikea to immerse itself in its latest home with a familiar, tongue-in-cheek playfulness that's quintessentially Brighton.
For more brilliant advertising examples, check out Ikea's ridiculous new mattress ad or take a look at the brand's cheeky campaign that embraced the risky late-night DM.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
