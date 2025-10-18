KFC gives the Colonel an unexpected makeover in clever billboard ads
A simple idea can make a big impact.
Alongside their penchant for politeness, Canadian's are known for their love of ice hockey, so to commemorate the sporting season, KFC has released a playful new campaign. Featuring a slew of simple yet ingenious billboard ads, the 'Hockey Smile' campaign demonstrates how a basic concept can have a huge impact.
With one of the most recognisable brand mascots in the advertising world, KFC's Colonel has become a cultural icon across the decades. Playfully tweaking its identity in a cheeky homage to Canadian culture, the fast food giant proves it's not afraid to embrace the gritty side of the game.
Cooked up in collaboration with creative agency, Courage, the new campaign features The Colonel sporting an infamous 'hockey smile', in homage to the countless tooth loss casualties caused by the game. Cleverly using hockey tape to tweak the Colonel's signature amiable grin, the simple yet brilliant campaign embraces a practical, stripped-back marketing approach.
“The brilliance of this idea is in its simplicity,” says Joel Hotby, founder and co-chief creative officer at Courage. “We tapped into something instantly recognisable and undeniably hockey, while keeping it unapologetically KFC. It’s a small change to an iconic face, but it makes a massive cultural statement – the brand isn’t just sponsoring the game, it’s part of it.”
“The Colonel wearing a hockey smile isn’t just a clever creative idea – it’s a lasting symbol of how deeply we’re embracing the culture this season, and how closely KFC and hockey are aligned,” adds Azim Ahktar, interim chief marketing officer at KFC Canada.
