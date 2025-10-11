In anticipation of the inevitable robot invasion, I always make sure to remember my Ps and Qs when consulting AI chatbots, but according to KitKat, I could be doing more harm than good. In a playful new campaign, the chocolate connoisseurs tell us to 'Take a Break' from being so polite, all in the name of environmental good.

With its ingenious billboard ads and clever copy, KitKat expertly evolves its iconic slogan for a contemporary audience, proving the timelessness of its brand. Simple, cheeky and unexpectedly informative, the new campaign is a prime example of environmentally conscious advertising without relying on preachy tactics.

Created in partnership with independent agency Courage, the 'Break from Politeness' campaign was released in Canada, where residents are notorious for their immaculate manners. In order to prevent unnecessary energy usage, the ads encourage fans to 'Take a Break' from polite routine to save the environment.

In its ingenious billboard ad, KitKat censors unneeded niceties with its signature chocolate treat, explaining that "AI is using more energy than you'd expect" to process politeness. Instead, the brand calls "not so nicely" for Canadian's to stop with the manners.

(Image credit: KItKat)

Entering the AI conversation in its own playful way, KitKat's clever campaign is an engaging call to action that avoids the lecturing tone often associated with environmentally conscious branding. Keeping things light and on brand, it's an AI-centred ad without the corporate soullessness of tech advertising.

