KitKat comes for Apple in cheeky iPhone 17 parody ad

KitKat has dropped a sneaky spoof of Apple's new iPhone 17 promo, celebrating its iconic "Four Finger Pro". Cheekily mimicking the slick visuals of the latest iPhone ad, KitKat perfectly nails Apple's techy jargon and glossy product shots in a playful parody that has been a hit with fans.

While Apple is known for creating some of the best adverts of all time, it's no secret that the brand can be a little too serious at times. Commandeering Apple's minimalist marketing strategy, KitKat innocently pokes fun at the brand to add a well-needed dose of absurdity to the ad world.

The ad in question features a sleek close-up shot of KitKat's "Four Finger Pro" (a.k.a. a good ol' fashioned KitKat bar). Boasting its "breakthrough wafer life", "Melt Shield 2", "4F Praline Filling" and "chocolate unibody structure", the delightfully silly ad perfectly parodies Apple's stuffy tech speak.

With recent rumours circulating about the iPhone 17 'scratch gate', some fans have questioned how resilient the latest model truly is, making KitKat's "easy break technology" claim an extra scathing detail.

Regardless, fans were elated with the cheeky ad, with many agreeing that the "marketing team deserves a raise." Others played along with one fan writing "The only “PRO” that I can afford", while another added "Please make KitKat air I'm on the diet."

(Image credit: Apple)

