The hype for Wicked: For Good has reached an all-time high, so much so that even Google is hopping on the trend with its latest ad. In a heartfelt parody that's equal parts wholesome and shady, the new ad demonstrates why the Google Pixel Pro 10 is (supposedly) superior to the humble iPhone.

Apple vs Android is a debate as old as time, making it the perfect fuel for some cheeky brand war advertising. Packaged as a wholesome homage to the upcoming Wicked movie, the sneakily shady ad is the perfect blend of competitive marketing and playful lightheartedness.

#BestPhonesForever: For Good - YouTube Watch On

The ad begins with a purple iPhone (Glinda), telling green Pixel (Elphaba), "I'm so lucky to have a friend like you. You've always inspired me." From "fixing photos" to "building an AI assistant you can have real conversations with", the gracious iPhone shows its heartfelt admiration for the Pixel's elite capabilities, before the pair burst into song, with the iPhone claiming it has been "changed, for good."

Does this mean the great Apple vs Google brand beef has finally been laid to rest? I doubt it, but the surprisingly wholesome ad was a huge hit with fans. "Google roasting apple in such an underhanded manner is so underrated," one wrote, while another added, "No notes... Just perfect."

Typically, I find brands that fight pretty tiresome after a while. Still, Google's enemies-to-friends plotline is a refreshing take, managing to artfully roast its opponent without being too scathing. For more tech news, check out why Apple will eventually win its battle against Android.