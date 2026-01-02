This artist blends anime aesthetics with graffiti energy

Renoiz is a Taiwanese artist whose bold and vibrant work combines two of his major influences in a striking way. He blends anime aesthetics with graffiti energy to explore colour tensions and emotional depth.

“I’m inspired by J-pop and modern culture,” he tells us. With Clip Studio Paint currently his digital art software of choice, he intends to expand into character design and commercial illustration.

Below, Renoiz shows us three examples of his graffiti-infused work, including two characters from the artist's (Not) series of character pieces. For more inspiration, see our character design tips and our feature on digital artists to watch.

I Am (Not) Sorry

(Image credit: Renoiz)

“The first piece of the (Not) series. The brackets reflect self-questioning and duality. Even with scars, I won’t say sorry for being who I am.”

I Am (Not) Lawless

(Image credit: Renoiz)

“A clash of order and chaos, of colour and contrast. I used youth and the spirit of rock as symbols of creative rebellion, turning them into a loud, surreal, visual outburst.”

(I)n-Light

(Image credit: Renoiz)

“My first graffiti-infused work, inspired by Splatoon. Paint splashes reveal my name, its letters melting into liquid colour and motion.”

You can see more of Renoiz's work on his Instagram account.

