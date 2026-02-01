This artist is creating a universe of dragon-eating girls

Rex is an illustrator and character designer from France. Her work is rooted in fantasy settings inspired by the Japanese role-playing game and massively multiplayer online role-playing games she grew up with, combined with influences from fashion and graphic design.

Working across Clip Studio Paint, Illustrator and Photoshop (see our guide to the best digital art software), she's creating a universe full of dragon-eating girls! Below, she shares five examples of her bold and vibrant work.

Brûlure D’estomac

An écorché is a painting or sculpture of a human figure with the skin removed to display the musculature. This portrait of Rex's original character Jude is a play on that concept using a very loose interpretation.

“A big part of the universe I’m building revolves around dragon eating girls, so you are what you eat, I guess,” the artist says.

Crying Knight

Another original character created by Rex, this is Etain. “To be honest, he was mostly used as an excuse for me to draw a suit of armour,” she admits.

Unicorn (Pink Vers)