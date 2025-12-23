Porsche just set a new standard for Christmas ads

Luxury car brand Porsche has unveiled a stunning new ad celebrating the festive season. With a mix of hand-drawn and 3D animation, the intricate short has mesmerised car fans and creatives alike, proving that human-crafted artwork continues to amaze.

As one of the best Christmas adverts in recent years (in my humble opinion), Porches's unexpectedly brilliant ad combines all the best elements of Christmas advertising – simplicity, style and heart. Neither painfully soppy nor garishly festive, it's the perfect love letter to its fans this holiday season.

Porsche Holiday | The Coded Love Letter - YouTube Watch On

Created by the animation and illustration experts at Parallel Studio, the simple yet elegant ad features a snapshot of a man and his Porsche, from car meets to nighttime drives. With its stripped-back score and simple slice-of-life plotline, it's a heartfelt ad that doesn't rely on saccharine tropes to touch its audience, opting for iconic imagery and nostalgic, dreamy animation.

Given the growing controversy of brands creating AI Christmas ads, it's unsurprising that Porsche received a number of AI allegations across socials. In response, the brand released a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the short, from rough sketches to the final result, to spotlight the raw artistry involved in its making.

While it's disheartening to see audiences have lost faith in brands because of AI ads from the likes of Coca-Cola and McDonald's, Porsche's short brings a refreshing return to classic animation. In a sea of brands competing for the most tear-jerking holiday ad, Porsche's unpretentious offering oozes luxury, class and tasteful festivity.