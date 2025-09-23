If you've just purchased an iPhone 17 (or are planning to soon), then you might be wary of reports coming in that this phone scratches far too easily. As a proud owner of one of the best camera phones on the market, I always encourage people to get a phone case right away, and sometimes even camera lens protectors too, as you never know.

The iPhone 17 series is destined to be the next best iPhone for photography, so you'll want to make sure that your phone is in top condition for capturing those Insta-worthy shots, right? But don't stress. A lot of the best iPhone 17 cases are actually really stylish, and don't cost the earth, either. I've tested hundreds (yes, really) of phone cases for our sister site, Digital Camera World, so I know exactly what you want, and what to avoid.

For photographers, I love brands like Peak Design and Mous for optimising your phone for shooting, but other brands such as Burga and OtterBox make stunning protective cases too – and CASETiFY ones even bounce! If you're looking for a smartphone that won't cost more than your rent, take a look at my guide to the best budget camera phones. Still set on a 17? I've rounded up my picks of the most beautiful iPhone 17 cases for you below.

CASETiFY's iPhone 17 collection

If you want to really personalise your iPhone 17 phone case, then you won't find better than CASETiFY. These premium cases are costly (at around $50-$90 on average) but offer amazing customisation with the option to add your name to a case, or someone else's, for a unique gift. Not to mention, there are so many designs to choose from, including official co-labs with popular brands and artists, plus cute accessories such as stands, wallets, and chain straps to decorate your case with.

My personal favourite case from CASETiFY is the Ultra Bounce case, one of the most expensive, but it offers an innovative design that you won't find elsewhere, with 32.8ft ( 10m) of drop protection, exceeding military-grade standards by 7 times, and there's also CASETiFY's TesseLock proprietary locking technology for enhanced structural integrity and protection overall.

Add a charm or chain for that extra bold statement and level of uniqueness (plus having a wearable phone seems to be a lot safer in cities these days). Check out the Deadpool Cardholder Mirror Stand that I have on my Samsung S24 Ultra.

Ultra Bounce Case (MagSafe) View at CASETiFY Custom Phone Case

$92 / £95 at CASETiFY Ultra protection for the stylish yet clumsy. You won't find a bounce case anywhere else, and CASETiFY has patented technology to ensure the best protection for your expensive new phone. You have control over everything from the font style used for text to any background patterns, a mirrored finish, and the colours for a phone case that's 100% you.

BURGA's iPhone 17 collection

If design is your vibe, then BURGA is the case company you need. Some of my most stunning tech accessories have been courtesy of BURGA, including my MacBook Pro hard case that I've been using for almost 3 years now.

I also have a notebook from BURGA that matches my laptop sleeve perfectly, and it's so easy to match all of your tech and travel essentials when ordering from BURGA, as its designs span across nearly all products from power banks to travel mugs and large tumblers (who needs a Stanley cup?).

The company has even branched out beyond phone cases with its recent line of stylish sunglasses, as well as blue light-blocking glasses. I also highly recommend grabbing one of BURGA's SparkLens camera lens protectors once these become available for the iPhone 17 series, as these will not only protect your camera lenses but add a gorgeous diamond aesthetic to your phone, too.

Elite Mirror (MagSafe) View at burga.com Mirror Mirror

$89.95 / £74.95 at BURGA This Mirror case from BURGA has more uses than you might think. It comes in super handy for when you need to take a selfie using your phone's back camera, and if you ever need to check your hair while on the go, this phone case has you covered (pardon the pun). It offers shock absorption thanks to CloudGuard technology, as well as improved grip, raised bezels, and a soft microfibre interior.

Peak Design's iPhone 17 collection

Peak Design cases look nice and simple (yet very smart) from the outside, but there's actually an amazing SLIMLINK technology embedded into this case that allows it to work with Peak Design's range of accessories created specifically for photographers and videographers.

I used to own one of these cases with my Samsung S21 Ultra before upgrading, and the Nylon fabric material was amazing to hold, while offering the perfect balance of slimness, smart aesthetics, and protection. Peak Design cases brilliantly connect to the entire Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem, and this year, the company has put out the first generation of phone cases to be Fair Trade Certified with the iPhone 17 series.

One of the best smartphone photography accessories you can get with Peak Design is definitely the Mobile Tripod. This connects seamlessly to your Peak Design case thanks to the SlimLink mounting technology and Ultra-strong MagSafe connection, and it can be carried with you everywhere for whenever the need arises.

Everyday Case View at Peak Design Designed for photographers

$49.95 / £44.99 at Peak Design This case might look simple and sleek, but there's a lot it can offer. The SlimLink technology (the square magnet in the middle) is super strong and connects to the Peak Design mobile Ecosystem of accessories with a satisfying snap. It's perfect for use on the go, in the car, on your bike, and especially when out shooting, thanks to its rubberised full-surround shock-absorbing bumper.

OtterBox's iPhone 17 collection

OtterBox cases are the perfect blend of smart and sleek, with the choice from a multitude of different designs and case styles, ranging from strong silicone to leather embroidery.

Whichever type of case you choose, you can rest easy knowing that OtterBox makes some of the highest quality phone cases on the market, that are built to last and withstand hefty drops.