KFC is known for its iconic advertising, but its latest campaign may be its best to date. Taking over the streets of Madrid, the vibrant campaign vandalised Avenida de América station with childlike doodles, unleashing playful chaos across billboards, shelters and even cars on the street.

As far as OOH billboard ads go, this immersive campaign takes thinking out of the box to a whole new level. Marketing the campaign towards children, the new initiative expertly captures the unbounded creativity of childhood wonder, turning imagination into an immersive experience to be enjoyed by all.

(Image credit: KFC/PS21)

Masterminded by creative agency PS21, the campaign celebrates KFC's collab with Fiesta, marking the launch of a new Fresquito lollipop shaped like a chicken drumstick. Playful to the core, the campaign features crayon and marker doodles designed by kids for an authentic feel, adding a charming innocence to the graffiti takeover.

The doodles were spread across the street, from an innocuous Babaria brand billboard to vinyl-wrapped cars. Even the shelters of Avenida de América station were blitzed by playful illustrations, from colourful doodles to charming scribbles.

(Image credit: KFC/PS21)

When marketing to kids, there's always the risk that you can alienate your audience by infantilising them with outdated design. In an increasingly digital world, kids are more tuned in than ever to pandering marketing that feels forced or uncool. By not relying on fleeting trends and embracing a fundamental part of childhood imagination, KFC's kid graffiti campaign is the perfect example of playful design that speaks to its audience while appealing to a universal crowd.

