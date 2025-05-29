Recommended reading

KFC 'vandalises' billboard with kid's doodles in chaotic new campaign

Nothing was spared from the scribblings.

KFC campaign
(Image credit: KFC/PS21)

KFC is known for its iconic advertising, but its latest campaign may be its best to date. Taking over the streets of Madrid, the vibrant campaign vandalised Avenida de América station with childlike doodles, unleashing playful chaos across billboards, shelters and even cars on the street.

As far as OOH billboard ads go, this immersive campaign takes thinking out of the box to a whole new level. Marketing the campaign towards children, the new initiative expertly captures the unbounded creativity of childhood wonder, turning imagination into an immersive experience to be enjoyed by all.

Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

